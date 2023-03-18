Relight the fire, Reds, or it’s Europa Conference League next

Out of the FA Cup and powerless to stop their rivals for a top-four Premier League place from edging ahead, Liverpool can only look on this weekend. Within the club there is genuine fear that last season’s Champions League finalists may be kicking off the 2023-24 season in the Europa Conference League.

Uefa’s third-tier competition was created so that minor European nations’ clubs had a chance to play continental football, not for a six-time European champion and a side that two weeks ago was putting Manchester United to the sword, winning by a historic 7-0 scoreline.

Six days later at Bournemouth, Jurgen Klopp sighed as he said: “Setbacks are setbacks but we are in the situation we are because of the setbacks.”

Losing to a team fighting relegation had been wholly deserved, even if Mohamed Salah had clattered a penalty high and wide. The midweek 1-0 Champions League defeat at Real Madrid was a similarly damp squib, any chance of revenge for last season’s final surrendered in a 5-2 first-leg disaster.

“We prepared for a special performance but were not able to put it on the pitch,” said Klopp in Madrid, exhaling in exasperation once more. There had been no repeat of the 4-0 comeback against Barcelona in 2019’s semi-final. Despite a season that includes that torching of United, a 1-0 win over Manchester City in October and a 9-0 defeat of Bournemouth in August, the fire has gone out.

With horizons narrowing, Liverpool, who face City in their next league game on April 1, must rely on slip-ups from Tottenham, Newcastle and a Brighton team in far better form, to get their hands on a top-four spot.

Klopp’s men must relight that fire. The season’s inconsistencies, those wild oscillations, are the result of a team both creaking with age but also being rebuilt at the same time. Only the true managerial greats can deliver success under such conditions; Klopp is attempting to join them.

Two goals each from Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez against United suggested Klopp has a forward line to replace the previous trident formed by Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Behind them, Harvey Elliott has played in every Liverpool game this season and Stefan Bajcetic, who has been ruled out of for the season with injury, had looked a key midfielder of the future.

With hopes of signing Jude Bellingham shrinking if Liverpool don’t qualify for the Champions League, Klopp will need to have a Plan B lined up. Otherwise, he will again be looking to a midfield built on Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

The latter, such a key pivot in the Liverpool teams that won the 2019 Champions League and the Premier League the following season, has badly lost form. Thiago Alcantara remains a player Liverpool fans like the idea of, with high-end skills and distribution, but he has never quite fit the full-pelt football of Klopp’s most effective teams.

In future, beating United 7-0 can be fondly remembered and celebrated but reviving and rebuilding have become the remaining aims of Liverpool’s season.