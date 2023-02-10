Football: Potter not pressured and wants Chelsea to keep improving

LONDON – Chelsea manager Graham Potter is not under additional pressure to deliver following an extravagant January transfer window, insisting that his vision is aligned with the club ownership’s objectives.

Speaking ahead of the Blues’ Premier League trip to fellow London side West Ham on Saturday, he said: “The expectations have always remained the same, a team that ultimately wins.

“We know there is opportunities to make changes to the team when the window is open. My relationship has been consistent with (the owners). We understand where we both are, where we see the team. We are working really well to keep improving.”

He added of Saturday’s clash: “Whenever I watch West Ham and historically, London derbies are always tough games. It’s about understanding that, matching the intensity coming at us, start the game well, and try to take the three points.”

Potter’s new-look Chelsea kick off the weekend’s Premier League action at the London Stadium with Joao Felix likely to be back in the fold after serving a three-game ban.

The forward, on loan from Atletico Madrid, was sent off in his first appearance at Fulham in January.

The Portuguese will return to find a very different dressing room from the one he experienced in that match, which Chelsea lost 2-1.

The club splashed the cash in spectacular style in January – bringing in eight new faces in total, including wingers Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke, and breaking the British transfer record to sign Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Blues owner Todd Boehly spent around £323 million (S$519 million) in that transfer window alone, but has yet to see the results after drawing 0-0 in their last two league games.

Although Potter believes that success will take time, he will also be wary that his team, in ninth, must gel quickly if they are to have any hope of closing the 10-point gap to the top four.

They will have no chance unless they boost their disappointing return of just 22 goals in 21 Premier League matches, and also avoid an eighth successive away game without a victory.

“It’s not a statistic that we like and something we are trying to address,” added Potter of their away record.

N’Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja are all still injured, while Wesley Fofana, Denis Zakaria, Raheem Sterling and Mateo Kovacic are doubtful.

West Ham, who are 17th in the table and just a point above the relegation zone, ended 2022 with six losses in seven matches in all competitions.