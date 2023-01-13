Football: Potter’s misery mounts as Fulham beat Chelsea after Felix red card

LONDON - Graham Potter pleaded with his Chelsea players to “stay together” after a shock 2-1 defeat at Fulham that saw Blues forward Joao Felix sent off on his debut before a decisive blunder from Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Potter’s troubled side crashed to a seventh defeat in their last 10 games in all competitions after another spluttering display.

Chelsea fell behind to a goal from their former winger Willian in the first half at Craven Cottage on Thursday.

Kalidou Koulibaly equalised after the break but Felix was dismissed for a reckless studs-up lunge on Kenny Tete.

Fulham were gifted their late winner by Chelsea keeper Kepa, who made a hash of dealing with a cross that Carlos Vinicius converted to leave Potter facing renewed talk of the sack just four months after he replaced the axed Thomas Tuchel.

“We made a couple of mistakes for their first goal, then the red card changes the game. Disappointed with the second goal because I think we could do better and that is what cost us,” Potter said.

Potter this week labelled managing Chelsea as “the hardest job in football” after a turbulent period that is severely testing owner Todd Boehly’s faith in the former Brighton boss.

Chelsea are languishing in 10th place – 10 points adrift of the top four – after their wretched run extended to one win in their last nine league games.

They have managed just four goals in their last eight games in all competitions and Potter desperately needs a victory against Crystal Palace on Sunday to buy himself at least a little breathing space.

“We have got to keep working. There is no other solution. You have to keep working, stay together and try to get the three points,” Potter said.

Hampered by a debilitating injury list, Potter held a meeting with senior players Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic on Tuesday in an attempt to calm the crisis.

But Chelsea fans’ patience is already wearing thin and losing to sixth placed neighbours Fulham was another bitter blow to his hopes of avoiding the sack.

‘Another blow’

It was in keeping with Potter’s misfortune that Felix’s promising debut ended prematurely after his loan move from Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

“It was a forwards tackle. There was no malice in it but I understand why it was a red. It is another blow. The hits keep coming at the moment,” Potter said.