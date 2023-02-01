Football: Chelsea complete record signing of Benfica's Fernandez

LONDON – Enzo Fernandez made his senior debut for Argentina only in September 2022, three years after he started his professional career in football.
Fast forward a couple of months, the 22-year-old midfielder was a key player for La Albiceleste who won the World Cup in Qatar, where he was also named the best young player of the tournament.
His rise to the top has been fast and furious.
It was only last summer that Portuguese club Benfica signed him from Argentina’s River Plate for around €14 million (S$20 million), and on Tuesday, Chelsea made him the most expensive player in the English Premier League.
After some complex negotiations with Benfica on transfer deadline day, the Blues’ staggering spending spree continued when they broke the British transfer record to sign Fernandez for £106.8 million (S$172.7 million).
The deal takes the club’s spending under the new Todd Boehly ownership to close to £600 million.
As the clock ticked down on Tuesday, it appeared a deal might not be reached but a statement from Benfica confirmed that it had been agreed shortly before 2300 GMT.
They said that Chelsea would pay the contract release fee for Fernandez, who has signed an eight-and-a-half year deal with the London club. It takes the Blues’ transfer spending in January alone to more than £300 million.
According to media reports, Chelsea will pay the fee in several instalments.
“Benfica informs that it has reached an agreement with Chelsea FC for the sale of all the rights of the player Enzo Fernandez, for an amount of €121 million,” a Benfica statement read.
The fee eclipses the £100 million Manchester City paid Aston Villa for England midfielder Jack Grealish in 2021.
Chelsea announced the deal only on Wednesday via a video on Twitter, which showed a clip of a clock ticking down, making a reference to the deadline day.
Fernandez was instrumental in Argentina’s World Cup-winning campaign in Qatar, breaking into the starting line-up and playing every game, scoring one of the goals in a vital victory over Mexico in the group phase.
He is Chelsea’s eighth recruit in the mid-season transfer window after the Blues signed Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Andrey Santos, David Fofana and Malo Gusto while Joao Felix arrived on loan from Atletico Madrid. All of them are 23 or younger.
On Tuesday, Chelsea also sold experienced midfielder Jorginho to Premier League leaders Arsenal for £12 million.
In other deals, Manchester United signed Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on loan after being forced into deadline-day action following an ankle injury to Christian Eriksen, which is set to rule the Denmark midfielder out until early May.
Manager Erik ten Hag completed the loan signing of Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst earlier in the January transfer window.
Sabitzer, 28, who was previously club captain of RB Leipzig, has won 68 caps for Austria.
“Sometimes in life you have to make quick and important decisions,” said Sabitzer, who will be at Old Trafford for the rest of the season.
“From the moment I heard about this opportunity I knew it was right for me. I am a competitive player – I want to win and help the club achieve its aims this season.
“I feel that I am at my peak as a player, and that I can contribute a lot of experience and energy to the squad.”
Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas joined Nottingham Forest on loan from Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, while Tottenham announced the signing of Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro minutes before the window slammed shut.
The right-back will join Antonio Conte’s team on loan until the end of the season, with an obligation for Spurs to make the deal permanent at the end of the season for a reported fee of €45 million.
The 23-year-old Spain international, who was at Manchester City from 2019 until last summer, played twice for Sporting against Spurs in this season’s Champions League group stage.
Tottenham also announced the departure of defender Matt Doherty, who has joined Atletico Madrid. REUTERS, AFP