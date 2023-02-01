Football: Chelsea complete record signing of Benfica's Fernandez

LONDON – Enzo Fernandez made his senior debut for Argentina only in September 2022, three years after he started his professional career in football.

Fast forward a couple of months, the 22-year-old midfielder was a key player for La Albiceleste who won the World Cup in Qatar, where he was also named the best young player of the tournament.

His rise to the top has been fast and furious.

It was only last summer that Portuguese club Benfica signed him from Argentina’s River Plate for around €14 million (S$20 million), and on Tuesday, Chelsea made him the most expensive player in the English Premier League.

After some complex negotiations with Benfica on transfer deadline day, the Blues’ staggering spending spree continued when they broke the British transfer record to sign Fernandez for £106.8 million (S$172.7 million).

The deal takes the club’s spending under the new Todd Boehly ownership to close to £600 million.

As the clock ticked down on Tuesday, it appeared a deal might not be reached but a statement from Benfica confirmed that it had been agreed shortly before 2300 GMT.

They said that Chelsea would pay the contract release fee for Fernandez, who has signed an eight-and-a-half year deal with the London club. It takes the Blues’ transfer spending in January alone to more than £300 million.

According to media reports, Chelsea will pay the fee in several instalments.

“Benfica informs that it has reached an agreement with Chelsea FC for the sale of all the rights of the player Enzo Fernandez, for an amount of €121 million,” a Benfica statement read.

The fee eclipses the £100 million Manchester City paid Aston Villa for England midfielder Jack Grealish in 2021.

Chelsea announced the deal only on Wednesday via a video on Twitter, which showed a clip of a clock ticking down, making a reference to the deadline day.

Fernandez was instrumental in Argentina’s World Cup-winning campaign in Qatar, breaking into the starting line-up and playing every game, scoring one of the goals in a vital victory over Mexico in the group phase.