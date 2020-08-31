Football: Oyarzabal out of Spain squad after positive Covid-19 test

Mikel Oyarzabal said he would have to self-isolate at home.
Mikel Oyarzabal said he would have to self-isolate at home.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

MADRID (REUTERS) - Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal has withdrawn from Spain's Nations League squad after testing positive for Covid-19, with Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno taking his place.

Oyarzabal, 23, said on Sunday (Aug 30) he would have to self-isolate at home and miss next month's Nations League matches against Germany and Ukraine.

"I want to communicate that I've received a positive result from my last test," Oyarzabal, who has won seven caps, wrote on Instagram.

"I have to be at home for a few days and I won't be able to go to the national team."

Moreno, who made his international debut last year, scored 18 goals for Villarreal in the 2019-20 season, guiding them to a fifth-place finish.

 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content