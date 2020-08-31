Football: Oyarzabal out of Spain squad after positive Covid-19 test

MADRID (REUTERS) - Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal has withdrawn from Spain's Nations League squad after testing positive for Covid-19, with Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno taking his place.

Oyarzabal, 23, said on Sunday (Aug 30) he would have to self-isolate at home and miss next month's Nations League matches against Germany and Ukraine.

"I want to communicate that I've received a positive result from my last test," Oyarzabal, who has won seven caps, wrote on Instagram.

"I have to be at home for a few days and I won't be able to go to the national team."

Moreno, who made his international debut last year, scored 18 goals for Villarreal in the 2019-20 season, guiding them to a fifth-place finish.

