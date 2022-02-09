Football: Newcastle rock Everton to climb out of relegation zone

NEWCASTLE, UNITED KINGDOM (AFP) - Newcastle moved out of the Premier League relegation zone with a vital 3-1 win against Everton that plunged Frank Lampard's side deeper into trouble on Tuesday (Feb 8).

Eddie Howe's team fell behind to Jamaal Lascelles' own goal in the first half at St James' Park.

But, on a pulsating Tyneside evening, the Magpies had the perfect response as Mason Holgate's own goal sparked a rousing revival.

Ryan Fraser put Newcastle ahead after half-time and Kieran Trippier's superb free-kick rounded off the hosts' second successive win.

Mired in the bottom three for most of the season, Newcastle finally have their heads above water as they battle to avoid sinking into the Championship.

Unbeaten in four league games, Newcastle are one place and two points above the relegation zone.

Everton are now in serious danger and new boss Frank Lampard will have been left in no doubts about the size of the task facing him.

Lampard's first game in charge was a 4-1 win over Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

But the honeymoon ended much quicker than the former Chelsea boss would have liked.

Everton have failed to win their last six league games and sit uncomfortably just one point above Newcastle.

The promise of a star-studded spending spree fuelled by Newcastle's Saudi-led owners failed to materialise during the January window.

But Newcastle remain ambitious despite their perilous position and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes marked his £33 million (S$60 million) move from Lyon last month by claiming the club would be Champions League winners in the future.