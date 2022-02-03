Football: Everton's new boss Lampard 'under no illusions' about task at hand

LONDON (REUTERS) - Everton's new manager Frank Lampard said on Thursday (Feb 3) he was fully aware of the task facing him as he sets about reversing a slump in fortunes for the Merseyside club.

The former Chelsea player and manager was appointed on Jan 31 on a two-and-a-half-year contract, and will be looking to hit the ground running with the club hovering four points above the relegation zone after three straight league defeats.

"We're in a position the club doesn't want to be in,"Lampard told reporters in his first news conference at the club."I'm under no illusions. We have a squad who can improve quickly, I hope.

"It starts with work on the training ground, and with getting the mindset of the group right. I understand that in the short term, the goal is to improve our league position.

"Long-term, it's a club with huge ambition, a huge fan-base and a desire to improve and become a Premier League club that's fighting at the top half of the table. There is a lot of work to be done."

Lampard, who started his coaching career at second-tier Derby County in 2018, said he was hoping to quickly bring a sense of positivity to Everton and make an impression on the players.

"Sometimes when you lose games, and you're having a bad period of form, it can affect the confidence of the players," Lampard said.

"I can already see some things that the players are doing which aren't right from where I'm looking at it. Every manager, every coach is going to have their own way of thinking.

"My job is to bring a positive atmosphere and use the right words to get as quickly as possible to a point where you can see my imprint on the club."