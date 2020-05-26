Football: Milan confirm Ibrahimovic injured his right calf muscle, not Achilles tendon

(REUTERS) - Veteran AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has injured his right leg in training and will undergo a scan in 10 days, the Italian Serie A club said in a statement on Tuesday (May 26).

The 38-year-old Swede pulled up during Monday's session, the club added.

"AC Milan announces that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has sustained an injury to his right soleus muscle during yesterday's training session," Milan said.

"The Achilles tendon is perfectly intact. The player will undergo a scan in 10 days."

Ibrahimovic spent part of the Covid-19 stoppage training with Hammarby in Sweden and went into quarantine upon returning to Italy earlier this month.

He joined Milan on a six-month spell in January for a second stint at the club, but Serie A has been suspended since March 9 because of the coronavirus crisis, with the government due to decide on Thursday if and when it can restart.

Fallen giants Milan, seventh in the table with 36 points, began training again last week.

Italy has the sixth-most Covid-19 infections in the world with 230,158 cases up till early on Tuesday but its 32,877 deaths are the third highest globally.

Deaths from the epidemic climbed by 92 on Monday, against 50 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases dropped to just 300 from 531 on Sunday.