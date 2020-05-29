Football: La Liga season to restart on June 11 with Sevilla-Real Betis

MADRID (REUTERS, AFP) - Spanish football's top-flight will resume after a three-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic on June 11 with the local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis, the government's department for sport said in a statement on Friday (May 29).

The statement added that the season will finish by July 19, "depending on the evolution of the pandemic".

La Liga president Javier Tebas said earlier on Friday that the league is hoping the 2020/21 season can start on Sept 12.

There are still 11 rounds of matches in the Spanish top flight to be played this term.

"The important thing will be to know the end date of the 2019-20 season. The next one will start on Sept 12," Tebas told Marca.

The Spanish government last week gave La Liga the green light to resume from June 8.

Tebas also said that television viewers would be able to choose whether to watch matches, which will all be played behind closed doors, with virtual sound effects added.

The German Bundesliga has already played three match days following its restart earlier this month, while the English Premier League and Italy's Serie A are also set to return in mid-June.

But the top-flight seasons in France, Belgium and the Netherlands have all been ended. Barcelona led Real Madrid by two points at the top of the table when La Liga was halted in March.