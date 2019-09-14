Football: Hougang United cannot afford slip up as three-way Singapore Premier League title race approaches finale

SINGAPORE - It is do-or-die as the Singapore Premier League (SPL) title race reaches a climax. A slip, mistimed tackle, sliced clearance or scuffed shot could decide the destination of the title.

And Hougang United know this as they visit the Our Tampines Hub on Sunday (Sept 15) evening to take on Geylang International in their penultimate SPL game.

The Cheetahs are clinging on to the faint hope that they can pull off the greatest heist in the 24-year history of the league by pipping Brunei DPMM, who have led the table for most of the season, to their first title.

They could even do it on DPMM's home ground - Hougang take on the 2015 champions in Bandar Seri Begawan in the final game of the season on Sept 29.

But they have to hope DPMM slip up in either their game on Saturday (Sept 14) or against Tampines Rovers on Wednesday (Sept 18) first.

Tampines themselves are in the running for the title, and take on Balestier on Saturday before playing DPMM. They end the season with games against Warriors FC and then Young Lions, who occupy two of the bottom three spots.

With two games between the three title contenders still to take place, the SPL title race resembles a Mexican standoff, but Hougang coach Clement Teo is playing it cool, and said: "We know the situation and what needs to be done.

"We are not depending on others. What we have to do is ensure we win our last two games.

"My boys are working hard and enjoying themselves, because we as a club haven't been in this position (challenging for a title) before."

Championship or not, this is the best season in Hougang's history. In all their previous incarnations - from Marine Castle (1998-2001) to Sengkang Punggol (2006-2010) - the team's best league finish were the sixth places in 2016 and 2017.

The Cheetahs were ninth in 2018.

Midfielder Fabian Kwok, who has filled in admirably at the heart of defence in recent games for the injured Afiq Yunos, said: "The players have only one thing in mind and that is to win the game in front of us.

"We have not even thought about the (final) match against DPMM."

The 30-year-old also noted Geylang's good form, with four wins in their last five games.

Eagles coach Noor Ali said the key to his team's recent string of results was consistency forged by a settled line-up, something he fears might be affected by the recent two-week international break.

On the three horse race for the league crown, he said: "All three teams have had the quality and consistently collected points throughout the season, and so whoever wins will be deserving."

REMAINING GAMES

DPMM

Sept 14: Warriors (Bandar Seri Begawan)

Sept 18: Tampines (Bandar Seri Begawan)

Sept 29: Hougang (Bandar Seri Begawan)

HOUGANG

Sept 15: Geylang (Our Tampines Hub)

Sept 29: DPMM (Bandar Seri Begawan)

TAMPINES

Sept 14: Balestier (Our Tampines Hub)

Sept 18: DPMM (Bandar Seri Begawan)

Sept 22: Warriors (Jurong East)

Sept 29: Young Lions (Our Tampines Hub)