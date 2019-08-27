Football: Hougang United go top of SPL for the first time, after draw with Albirex Niigata

SINGAPORE - Hougang United climbed to the summit of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) on Tuesday (Aug 27) night, but the Cheetahs will rue not having extra cushion at the top.

Hougang leapfrogged Brunei DPMM to head the nine-team table after a 1-1 draw with Albirex Niigata at the Jalan Besar Stadium, but they had opportunities to take all three points from the game instead of just one.

The first big chance came after 17 minutes when Stipe Plazibat led a three-man counter-attack against two Albirex defenders, only for left-back Sota Sugiyama to make a last-ditch block tackle inside the box.

Two minutes later, Sugiyama put Albirex ahead after he was quickest to a loose ball on the edge of the Hougang area, and fired a shot that went in off the post.

Despite this, Hougang were not shaken and 16-year-old winger Farhan Zulkifli charged down half the pitch with the ball in the 27th minute, only to shoot straight at Albirex goalkeeper Kengo Fukudome.

The Cheetahs got their equaliser in the 40th minute, when Faris Ramli cut inside two defenders and clinically finished for his 13th goal of the season.

The second half saw both teams unable to carve out clear chances until the very end. Again, it fell to a player in an orange shirt.

But substitute Iqbal Hussain could only watch as his looping header bounced off the crossbar with what was the final touch of the ball in the game.

Hougang have only three games left this season. Second-placed DPMM are a point behind, but they have two games in hand, although this includes a home fixture with Hougang in their last game of the season, on Sept 29.