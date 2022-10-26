Football: Galtier in paradise as doubles by Messi, Mbappe put PSG in Champions League last 16

PARIS - Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier watched Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar tear Maccabi Haifa apart in the Champions League on Tuesday and admitted he was a lucky to have the trio at his command.

Messi scored twice, as did Mbappe, while Neymar was also on target in the 7-2 win that ensured PSG moved into the last 16 of the Champions League from Group H.

Argentine Messi now has 129 Champions League goals and, despite being 35, looks set to keep scoring, especially with Mbappe and Neymar alongside him in a 4-3-3 formation.

“I saw the players enjoy themselves, and that’s very important,” Galtier said. “I had to think about how our fantastic three players up front could express themselves as best as possible and that the system could be very important.

“It’s very pleasant to train them, to see them play every day. For a coach, it’s paradise.”

“I prefer to lose 7-2 than 4-0 playing bad football,” said Maccabi coach Barak Bakhar. “We were up against the best players in the world and they proved it tonight.”

Messi and Mbappe also ended with two assists each while Neymar’s dribble forced an own goal by Sean Goldberg as the trio proved unplayable at times.

“I had a front-row seat to watch them tonight,” PSG midfielder Vitinha said. “We’re all impressed, because they do things that others can’t. It’s really a privilege.”

The result means PSG, who netted seven times in a Champions League game for the first time since November 2017, have qualified from Group H along with Benfica, although it will go down to next week’s final matchday to decide who advances in first place.

Maccabi Haifa, who saw Senegalese defender Abdoulaye Seck score both of their goals, are eliminated along with Juventus but the Israeli champions could still pip the Italian giants to third place and Europa League football after the break for the World Cup.

The upcoming tournament in Qatar is surely a factor in the outstanding early-season form of Messi and Neymar in particular, and along with Mbappe they turned on the style to leave Maccabi regularly looking dazed and confused in defence.

Mbappe’s latest goals – his fifth and sixth in this season’s Champions League taking him to 16 in all competitions – came a day after reports emerged in France of the eye-watering details of his new contract at PSG.

Newspaper Le Parisien reported on Monday that the Qatar-owned club were paying the France striker a total of 630 million euros ($627.8 million) before tax over the duration of the three-year deal he signed in May.

The net sum would be slightly less than half that amount. The figures reported are higher than the 555 million euros gross that Messi was reported by Spanish daily El Mundo to have earned over his final four years at Barcelona.

After a difficult first season in Paris, Messi is now looking more like the player he was in Catalonia and he opened the scoring here in the 19th minute.

Mbappe laid the ball back to the Argentine who took a touch before sending a shot across goalkeeper Josh Cohen and into the far corner of the net with the outside of his left boot.

Mbappe then needed treatment after being sent crashing into the advertising boards by Seck, but he quickly recovered to make it 2-0 just past the half-hour mark with a beautiful curling strike into the same corner.

It was from virtually the same spot in the box that Neymar made it 3-0 after being set up by Messi, but the Israelis did then pull one back as Seck headed in from an Omer Atzili dead-ball delivery.

Then came what was probably the night’s outstanding goal, as Messi linked up brilliantly with Mbappe before jinking his way into a shooting position and burying a shot into the bottom-left corner.

It was his 11th goal of the season, meaning he has now matched his tally for the whole of the last campaign.

The goals kept coming after half-time, albeit not for Messi.

Seck pulled a second goal back with a looping header over Gianluigi Donnarumma, but then Mbappe made it 5-2 as he controlled Achraf Hakimi’s cross and whipped a stunning shot into the far corner from the left side of the box.

The unfortunate Goldberg gave PSG their sixth and Messi crashed a shot off the bar before substitute Soler put the seal on the victory. REUTERS, AFP