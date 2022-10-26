Football: Guardiola unsure of Haaland’s fitness after his injury in draw with Dortmund

DORTMUND – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he is unsure if star striker Erling Haaland will miss this weekend’s match at Leicester, after the Norwegian was substituted with injury against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old picked up a knock in the 0-0 Champions League draw at Dortmund and was withdrawn at half-time.

“Today we were pretty exhausted,” Guardiola said. “Haaland took a knock, but he was running normally again just now. We’ll see how that turns out.”

On the match, the Spaniard added: “We managed the second half and in the first half we conceded some counter-attacks – they are so fast. We suffered as a team.

“But it’s what we wanted, top of the group and we will be in the last 16 next time so really good. Dortmund did not want to press high so we adjusted a bit our pressing. Apparently, they thought a draw was good for them and for us as well.”

In Haaland’s absence, Riyad Mahrez stepped up to take a second-half penalty, but his shot was saved by goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to help Dortmund into the knockout stage.

City, who are through to the last 16 as Group G winners, travel to Leicester for Saturday’s early Premier League fixture.

Haaland has scored 17 goals in 11 league appearances for City this season since joining from Dortmund in the summer.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic, meanwhile, praised defender Mats Hummels for keeping Haaland quiet in the clash.

“Mats Hummels was outstanding,” said Terzic, after the centre-back intervened several times to keep his former teammate under control.

“We defended consistently and cleanly until the end. We allowed very few scoring chances, luckily Gregor Kobel was on duty to stop the penalty.

“It was a very united team performance... so we deserve to be in the knockout stages.”

With City already qualified for the last 16, Guardiola rotated his starting line-up, with Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish and goalkeeper Ederson among the substitutes, giving former Arminia Bielefeld goalkeeper Stefan Ortega his debut.

Sevilla’s 3-0 defeat of FC Copenhagen earlier on Tuesday left Dortmund needing only a draw to qualify.

The teenage duo of Karim Adeyemi and Youssoufa Moukoko had several first-half chances to give Dortmund the lead, but it was City who had the best opportunity of the match with their penalty.

In the closing stages, both sides appeared content to share the honours, eliminating Sevilla and Copenhagen.

Dortmund’s English midfielder Jude Bellingham said his side’s performance against “one of the best teams in the world” showed the home team could go far in the tournament.

“We’re not taking this for granted. We want to get as far as we can,” the 19-year-old said.

In the final Group G games next week, Dortmund travel to Copenhagen while City host Sevilla. AFP