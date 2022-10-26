Football: Potter hails Chelsea’s ‘fantastic effort’ as Blues reach the Champions League last 16

SALZBURG – Chelsea manager Graham Potter was delighted to seal progress to the Champions League last 16 with a game to spare after a 2-1 win away to RB Salzburg on Tuesday.

Kai Havertz’s stunning strike 26 minutes from time proved the difference between the sides after Junior Adamu cancelled out Mateo Kovacic’s opener for the Blues.

Victory extended the Blues’ unbeaten run under new boss Potter to nine games. The win also moved them three points clear of second-placed AC Milan, whose 4-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb meant Chelsea will finish top in Group E.

“It’s not easy to create chances against this team but we did, we created good chances from good play,” Potter said. “It took real courage as you could feel the atmosphere. It was so intense. We controlled their pressure well. It’s not easy to win here.

“We’ve had a lot of games and disruption in terms of key players missing but they (the team) have responded really well and to go through in the Champions League, it’s a fantastic effort. We will take steps, tonight was one of those.

“I’m delighted to go through with a game to spare.”

Chelsea’s bright start under Potter has been undermined by failing to turn their approach play into goals and that was the case once more in a dominant first 45 minutes.

Salzburg had not suffered defeat in their first four Champions League games of the season, but were grateful to goalkeeper Philipp Kohn for keeping the score down before the break.

Kovacic’s fine strike into the top corner gave Kohn no chance as he opened the scoring on 23 minutes.

But the German stopper then won a personal duel with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with three stunning saves.

Havertz also had a header from close range parried by Kohn as Chelsea clicked into an attacking rhythm rarely seen during Potter’s first two months in charge.

The English side looked like they may live to regret not taking those chances as Salzburg equalised four minutes into the second half via Adamu.

However, Chelsea finally got the second goal their performance deserved in the 64th minute when Havertz cushioned Christian Pulisic’s pass into his path before curling in off the underside of the crossbar.

“I can’t comment on (the finishing) before I was here,” added Potter.

“All I can say is it’s good that we create chances and perform well. Then you back the quality of the players – the more chances we create, then the quality will come through. So it’s not too much of a concern.”

Salzburg coach Matthias Jaissle had no complaints regarding his side’s defeat.

He told Sky Sports: “We’ve had a tough fight against a world-class team. I’m proud of the team.” AFP, REUTERS