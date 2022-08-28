Football: Liverpool crush Bournemouth 9-0 to equal biggest Premier League win

Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho celebrates scoring their eighth goal. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
LIVERPOOL (AFP) - Liverpool equalled the record for the biggest Premier League win on Saturday (Aug 27) by thrashing Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield to register their first victory of the season at the fourth attempt.

Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz both scored twice with strikes from Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Fabio Carvalho and a Chris Mepham own goal completing the scoring.

Liverpool's victory matched Manchester United's 9-0 win over Ipswich in 1995. United defeated Southampton by the same score last year, while Leicester also won 9-0 at Southampton in 2019.

