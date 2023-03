LONDON – Ralf Rangnick is not particularly fondly remembered at Manchester United. His few months as interim manager last season saw him arrive as a stranger and pretty much leave as a stranger. The German could do little to arrest the slide that had taken place under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. And as Erik ten Hag’s status grows among United fans, Rangnick, these days Austria’s manager, recedes further into the background.

One quote still lingers rather heavily.