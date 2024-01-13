‘Cold’ Palmer scores again as Chelsea beat Fulham 1-0 in English Premier League

LONDON – Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino felt that his team were the better side even as Cole Palmer fired the Blues to a narrow 1-0 English Premier League home win against Fulham on Jan 13.

It was Palmer’s ninth league goal since joining the club from Manchester City as a last-minute summer signing and he has quickly established himself as Chelsea’s most dangerous player.

Pochettino’s men have now won three straight league matches for the first time since a run of four from September to October 2022 – Thomas Tuchel’s final game as manager and Graham Potter’s opening three fixtures in charge.

The win pushed them up two places in the league table to eighth, above Manchester United and Newcastle United, although the Magpies could leapfrog Chelsea should they beat City in the later game.

“This is the Premier League, It was a really tough game,” said Pochettino.

“Overall we deserved the victory, we were the better side. We needed the three points and now I think it is four victories in a row here at Stamford Bridge. We need to keep pushing. We have a break (now). Too many players played too many games so a break is good.”

Palmer’s goal was a penalty late in the first half, and it erased the bitter taste from Chelsea’s shock 1-0 loss to second-tier Middlesbrough in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final clash in midweek.

The Blues were hardly much more dynamic against Fulham, but Pochettino will take heart from the way they ground out their third consecutive league win. The team are still a work in progress in the manager’s first season and in the circumstances, Fulham were ideal opponents for Chelsea to lift the gloom, given they are without a win at the Bridge since 1979.

The clubs are separated by just two miles in west London, but they have traditionally been light years apart in terms of success on the pitch.

Chelsea’s recent struggles had allowed Fulham to dream of a rare victory on enemy turf and there was audible frustration among Blues fans as soon as passes started to go astray from their spluttering team.

That angst transmitted to the pitch as Chelsea laboured to establish any rhythm.

Looking to capitalise on the home team’s woes, Fulham launched an incisive break that ended with Harry Wilson’s close-range effort forcing a good save from Djordje Petrovic.

When another Chelsea attack petered out, the away fans mocked the hosts’ expensively assembled side with chants of “what a waste of money”.

But despite their lethargic display, Chelsea rallied to take the lead in first-half stoppage time.