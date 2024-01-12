Spurs’ Eric Dier signs for Bayern Munich and Harry Kane reunion

BERLIN - Bayern Munich on Jan 11 signed Eric Dier from Tottenham until the end of the season, with the England defender calling the move “a dream come true.”

The deal allows Dier, 29, to link up again with former Tottenham teammate Harry Kane who moved to Bayern in August 2023.

“As a child, you want to play for a club like Bayern one day,” Dier said in a statement, calling his new side “one of the biggest in the world with an incredible history.”

Earlier on Jan 11, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed the signing was imminent, saying “he is in Munich”.

Dier has signed a short-term deal with his new employers which will run until June 30.