Man United boss Erik ten Hag says Tottenham’s ‘proactive’ football is enjoyable to watch

LONDON – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has often said he wants his team to play a “proactive” style of football, and he has taken a leaf out of Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou’s book as the two sides prepare to clash in their English Premier League clash on Jan 14.
Speaking ahead of the match at Old Trafford, the Dutchman reserved special praise for his counterpart’s attacking, swashbuckling approach, although the price to pay were a couple of injuries this season.
“He changed the environment there, they’re really proactive, very enjoyable to watch them with a lot of dynamics, very proactive,” ten Hag said on Jan 12.
“They combine it with good results but also when we played them over there I think we can take belief out of that (despite a 2-0 loss). In the first 35 minutes we dominated them, we should have gone in the lead but we didn’t so we have to make our own luck and take control of the game and finish the chances.”
United have had multiple injury problems of their own this season, and ten Hag added that key defender Lisandro Martinez could be involved for the first time since injuring a foot in September.
Casemiro and Luke Shaw are also back in training, while Christian Eriksen is available after illness.
The United boss’ options are improving and he hopes that is matched by an upturn in players’ form.
The Red Devils are languishing eighth in the table, nine points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal. They ended 2023 with a 2-1 loss at Nottingham Forest which kept the pressure firmly on the Dutch manager.
“It is positive they are back on the training ground,” the 53-year-old said.
“We have more choice in this moment in the squad to put out a starting 11 and create a bench that is stronger.”
Anthony Martial, who has been sidelined for more than a month with an undisclosed illness, is still not available.
Off the pitch, ten Hag insisted that he wants Jadon Sancho to impress at Borussia Dortmund after the winger’s loan move back to his former club.
The 23-year-old joined United from Dortmund in 2021, but he struggled to make an impact before clashing with ten Hag over his lack of playing time.
He has been in exile since claiming he had been made a “scapegoat” after ten Hag said he did not reach the level required to be involved in their squad at Arsenal in August.
Asked about Sancho’s departure, ten Hag said: “I hope he’s doing well, I wish him the best of luck. That’s it. I hope he will be a success.”
Over in the Spurs camp, Postecoglou has transformed the mood at the club and the Australian is not about to start limiting expectations, insisting his side should be considered title contenders.
Victory at United would take Tottenham into the top four, and only three points behind halfway leaders Liverpool.
With Germany striker Timo Werner and Romanian defender Radu Dragusin joining the club this week and the likes of Cristian Romero and James Maddison nearing returns from injury, Postecoglou believes Spurs can enjoy a better second half of the season.
Asked whether that means they are in the title mix, he said why not?
“By definition, we are aren’t we? So, yes we are and I’ve said all along that until the point where you’re not, why discount the possibility?” he said.
“We’ve gone through a really tough period and we’re hanging in there. With the conditions we’ve overcome, we certainly we feel we can finish the season stronger.”
There are encouraging signs that Postecoglou’s expansive style is allowing Spurs to go toe-to-toe with the title contenders, with home wins against Liverpool and United and away draws at Manchester City and Arsenal.
A win over United would complete a first Tottenham double over the Red Devils for 25 years, and would be the kind of statement victory to fuel title talk.
Ben Davies and Giovani lo Celso are the latest players to be ruled out but centre-back Micky van de Ven is available again. AFP, REUTERS