Man United boss Erik ten Hag says Tottenham’s ‘proactive’ football is enjoyable to watch

LONDON – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has often said he wants his team to play a “proactive” style of football, and he has taken a leaf out of Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou’s book as the two sides prepare to clash in their English Premier League clash on Jan 14.

Speaking ahead of the match at Old Trafford, the Dutchman reserved special praise for his counterpart’s attacking, swashbuckling approach, although the price to pay were a couple of injuries this season.

“He changed the environment there, they’re really proactive, very enjoyable to watch them with a lot of dynamics, very proactive,” ten Hag said on Jan 12.

“They combine it with good results but also when we played them over there I think we can take belief out of that (despite a 2-0 loss). In the first 35 minutes we dominated them, we should have gone in the lead but we didn’t so we have to make our own luck and take control of the game and finish the chances.”

United have had multiple injury problems of their own this season, and ten Hag added that key defender Lisandro Martinez could be involved for the first time since injuring a foot in September.

Casemiro and Luke Shaw are also back in training, while Christian Eriksen is available after illness.

The United boss’ options are improving and he hopes that is matched by an upturn in players’ form.

The Red Devils are languishing eighth in the table, nine points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal. They ended 2023 with a 2-1 loss at Nottingham Forest which kept the pressure firmly on the Dutch manager.

“It is positive they are back on the training ground,” the 53-year-old said.

“We have more choice in this moment in the squad to put out a starting 11 and create a bench that is stronger.”

Anthony Martial, who has been sidelined for more than a month with an undisclosed illness, is still not available.

Off the pitch, ten Hag insisted that he wants Jadon Sancho to impress at Borussia Dortmund after the winger’s loan move back to his former club.

The 23-year-old joined United from Dortmund in 2021, but he struggled to make an impact before clashing with ten Hag over his lack of playing time.