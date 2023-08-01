Brazil great Marta not ready to go home from sixth Women’s World Cup

MELBOURNE – After appearing in six Women’s World Cups through a glittering career, Marta may be set for her last match for Brazil if the team fall short in their danger game against Jamaica on Wednesday.

However, the 37-year-old great said the South Americans have unfinished business and are still confident about advancing from Group F.

“We are going to do our best to keep focused and confident,” she said on the eve of the clash at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

“Tomorrow’s a decider and we don’t want to go home.”

Brazil need a win to be assured of advancing and avoiding their first group-stage exit since 1995.

France top the group ahead of Jamaica, both on four points and one ahead of Brazil, who were beaten 2-1 by the French in a thriller.

Synonymous with Brazilian women’s football for two decades, “Queen Marta” no longer dominates her team on the field quite as before.

She was brought off the bench late by Swedish coach Pia Sundhage against France and in the 4-0 drubbing of Panama.

Her influence in the changing room remains strong, though, with teammates determined to give her a proper international send-off in her last World Cup.

The all-time highest Women’s World Cup scorer with 17 goals, Marta also shares the record of scoring at five editions of the tournament with Christine Sinclair.

With 40-year-old Sinclair bowing out on Monday following Canada’s elimination by Australia, Marta can become the first player, man or woman, to score at six World Cups.

But she has little concern for individual awards, only wanting to help Brazil win the title in Australia and New Zealand.

In Group G, Italy play South Africa on Wednesday following a 5-0 thrashing by Sweden that left Italian players in tears, but coach Milena Bertolini is confident they learned vital lessons for the crucial game in Wellington.

“If we go back to the match against Sweden, we saw that we must improve from an emotional side, but all these matches are useful to grow,” she said.

“The next match I think we will explore this experience that we had in the last match... and when we come to the tough issues we will come out on top.”

The 16th-ranked Italians are second in Group G on three points thanks to a 1-0 victory over Argentina.

The Swedes, who have qualified for the next round, lead the group on six points while South Africa and Argentina have just a point each. REUTERS, AFP