Wendie Renard header earns France late victory over Brazil

BRISBANE – France coach Herve Renard was grateful that he had the experienced Wendie Renard in his team, as the captain struck a late winner to kick-start the team’s Women’s World Cup campaign with a 2-1 blockbuster win over Brazil in Brisbane on Saturday.

After a lacklustre 0-0 draw with Jamaica in their opening Group F game, Les Bleues defied the Brazilians and most of the 49,378 crowd to secure three vital points ahead of their final group match against tournament debutantes Panama.

The French, who controlled much of the game, took an early lead through veteran striker Eugenie Le Sommer.

Brazil then hit back to equalise in the second half through Debinha, but the 33-year-old centre-back Renard appeared at the back post to head in an 83rd-minute winner from a corner.

“We had the courage to react after Brazil equalised. In this competition there are tough matches and we beat a very good team from Brazil,” said coach Renard, who was in charge of the Saudi Arabia men’s team at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

“Wendie has experience. Without her, it’s hard. Thanks to her for gritting her teeth, thanks to all the girls for putting in so much effort. But it’s just a pool game. We got into trouble against Jamaica, we lacked efficiency. Today was better.”

To show his appreciation for his skipper, he even gave her a kiss on the forehead after the victory.

Le Sommer added: “We came to seek victory, we did it. We had our backs to the wall after the match against Jamaica.

“We had missed our start, so we wanted to start strong and we scored quite quickly. I’m proud of the team. The plan worked.

“It’s a shame to concede a goal, but we remained calm and winning remains the most important.”

On a perfect Brisbane evening, the French had the better of a lively first half, with their attacking duo of Le Sommer and Kadidiatou Diani causing the Brazilian defence all sorts of problems.

Le Sommer went close in the 13th minute, only to be denied by a diving save from Brazil goalkeeper Leticia.

But four minutes later she was not to be denied. Sakina Karchaoui put in a long diagonal cross, which Diani helped on for an unmarked Le Sommer to head in her 90th international goal.

Brazil struggled to put any real pressure on the French defence but came back into the game in the second half.

They were rewarded when Debinha latched on to a deflected shot and fired the ball past goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin to level proceedings.

The match began to open up and France struck again to secure a crucial victory with time running out.