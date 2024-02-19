Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone returns to cherished Milan for tough Inter battle

MADRID – Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone returns to a happy hunting ground on Feb 20 at the San Siro, but must put feelings to the side in an intriguing Champions League last-16 clash with Inter Milan.

The Rojiblancos, fourth in La Liga, need a strong run in Europe to make something significant of a season which started well but stalled with elimination in the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey.

In their path lie the runaway Serie A leaders and last season’s Champions League runners-up, with the first leg in Italy.

Simeone, who played for Inter between 1996 and 1999, winning the Uefa Cup in 1998, has fond memories from his time in Milan and has long been touted as a future coach of the Serie A side.

“Sooner or later, he’ll end up at Inter,” his sister and agent Natalia Simeone told newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport in 2018.

“He loves the club, the atmosphere and living in Milan. Inter is a side he would really love to coach.”

During the first half of last season, it seemed Simeone was close to the end of his tenure in the Spanish capital, with Atletico struggling.

Rumours emerged suggesting Inter would move for the 53-year-old in the summer, but the state of play changed at both clubs before then.

Atletico bounced back strongly in the final months of the season and Simeone, encouraged greatly by the team’s improvement, decided to extend his deal until 2027.

Meanwhile, Simone Inzaghi’s Inter found form and came within a whisker of winning the Champions League for the first time since 2010.

Atletico have never won it at all – and it is the one clear piece of unfinished business for Simeone, who has led the team to virtually every other trophy.

The coach steered them to the final in 2014 and 2016, only for rivals Real Madrid to defeat Atletico on both occasions in agonising fashion, in extra time and on penalties respectively.

If Atletico are to break new ground this season, Simeone will have to lead them past his former – and potentially future – team.