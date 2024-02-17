Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United sporting director on ‘same page’

LONDON – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants any new sporting director appointed by the club to be “on the same page” with him.

The Dutch boss is not expected to have any say on who fills the role, with British media reports indicating Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth is the favourite to fill the vacancy.

The Red Devils have also been linked with Southampton’s Jason Wilcox for a separate role reporting to the sporting director.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s purchase of a 25 per cent stake in United has been approved by the Football Association, with his deal to take control of all football operations at Old Trafford expected to be completed next week.

The effect of his arrival has already been seen with United’s shock poaching of Omar Berrada as their new chief executive officer from Manchester City in January.

United have not won the English Premier League since 2013 and the quality of the club’s player recruitment has been criticised repeatedly in recent seasons, with their under-performing squad at the end of last season the most expensively assembled on record, according to a Uefa report.

European football’s governing body said United’s squad at the end of the 2023 financial year cost €1.42 billion (S$2.06 billion) in transfer fees, surpassing the figure of €1.33 billion posted by Spanish giants Real Madrid in 2020.

The appointment of a sporting director is seen as key to ensuring United improve their transfer dealings, although ten Hag was adamant on Feb 15 the new recruit and the manager had to have similar ideas.

“I think it is very important you are on one page about football philosophy, about football tactics, about the profiles of the players you need in the team, so it is very important to have very good communication so you get the right players,” said ten Hag.

“It is one of the most important factors to develop a good team, that you have the right players but also the right characters.

“That means you have to do the right work and be aligned and it’s a long process to get the right players in.”

The Dutchman added: “With the number of games, you need people around who are on the same page, working on the same targets to achieve the high ambitions... I talk with the new sporting organisation but it is not up to me.

“My focus point at this moment is on this team.”

United are currently sixth in the Premier League table, six points adrift of a Champions League place and 13 behind leaders and bitter rivals Liverpool ahead of Feb 17’s fixtures.

They are away to strugglers Luton Town on Feb 18, with United fullback Luke Shaw doubtful for the trip to Kenilworth Road and the injured Aaron Wan-Bissaka a long-term absentee.

The Red Devils have won their last three league matches but ten Hag warned his side not to be complacent against 17th-placed Luton.

“We have to play our best because we’ve seen their performances across the season are really good and they are improving. I have a lot of respect for this team,” he said.

His opposite number Rob Edwards added: “Our long-term aim, as stupid as this may sound, is to try and be mixing it with those big teams. I think we’ve done well in certain areas but we know we’ve got to keep improving and working hard as well to keep the backdoor shut.

“If we play well then hopefully we can knock them off their rhythm and not allow them to play the game they want. If they are allowed to play the game they want, they will be too good for us...

“Kenilworth Road provides a unique experience for everyone. It’s intense, it’s tight, it’s on top of you. It’s different to anywhere else – there’s no doubt about that.” AFP