Romelu Lukaku stays hot in Europa League to earn AS Roma a draw

MILAN – Romelu Lukaku shouldered in the equaliser to earn AS Roma a 1-1 draw away to Feyenoord in the first leg of their Europa League play-off on Feb 15.

Elsewhere, a pair of Argentinian veterans struck late to give their teams victories.

Mauro Icardi fired home a shot from the edge of the penalty area in added time to earn Galatasaray a 3-2 home win over Sparta Prague after the Czechs had twice fought back from a goal down.

In Lisbon, Angel di Maria, converted his second penalty of the game seven minutes into added time to give Benfica a 2-1 victory over Toulouse.

AC Milan beat Rennes 3-0 with England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek scoring two headed goals and Rafael Leao rounding off a dominant home display after a neat exchange with Theo Hernandez.

“I’ve been working on this, getting to the right position to score and it’s going well now,” said Loftus-Cheek. “Tonight was incredible at home.”

In Hamburg, Iliman Ndiaye thought he had bagged a last minute winner for Marseille but Eguinaldo’s injury-time strike rescued a point for Ukrainian exiles Shakhtar Donetsk in a 2-2 draw.

In Rotterdam, Igor Paixao headed hosts Feyenoord in front in added time at the end of the first half.

But in the 67th minute, Lukaku met a cross with his shoulder to send the ball looping into the net.

“The defender was trying to hold me off but I knew I was much stronger than him, so I got to the ball,” Lukaku told Uefa.com.

“When the chance comes, you have to score – and that’s what we did.”

It was his 21st goal in his last 18 Europa League appearances.

“Both teams created a lot of chances and had a lot of shots,” said Feyenoord coach Arne Slot. “Sometimes we were better, sometimes they were.”

Marseille, whose only victory in 2024 was against fifth-tier Thionville in the French Cup, twice seemed briefly poised to break that barren streak.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the visitors ahead after 64 minutes with a first-time half volley, but four minutes later Mykola Matviyenko fired home after Marseille failed to clear a free kick.

Aubameyang then crossed for Ndiaye to restore the lead with time running out. This time it lasted three minutes before Eguinaldo headed powerfully home.