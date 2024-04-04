Asean Club Championship to make a comeback in 2024-25 season

SINGAPORE – Fans of Asean football can look forward to more matches between top teams in the region after the Asean Football Federation (AFF) announced the launch of the Asean Club Championship on April 4.

At a media conference held at Raffles Singapore, AFF president Khiev Sameth shared details of the tournament that will be held annually, expressing confidence that it would “take Asean football to greater heights”.

It will feature the league champions and cup winners of South-east Asian sides, with 10 teams qualifying directly and four others competing for the two remaining spots. The draw will be held in early May, with the tournament being timed to follow the 2024-25 European season.

Singapore’s confirmed representatives are last season’s cup winners, the Lion City Sailors.

The Straits Times had reported in 2019 of AFF’s intention to feature 12 domestic champions or cup winners from member associations. However, the Covid-19 pandemic threw a spanner in the works, before ST reported in December 2023 that the plan was revived.

The first iteration of the ACC was held in 2003 with 11 teams, and won by Indian invitees East Bengal. Two years later, Singapore’s Tampines Rovers beat Pahang of Malaysia 4-2 in the final to win the second edition, which featured champions from eight South-east Asian leagues.

More to follow.