Lion City Sailors new playmaker Bart Ramselaar out to wreak havoc in Singapore Premier League

SINGAPORE – He bears an uncanny resemblance with his namesake Bart Simpson, and just like the cartoon character, new Lion City Sailors signing Bart Ramselaar also sports a defiant and adventurous streak.

When asked what convinced him to play outside the Netherlands for the first time, the 27-year-old Dutch playmaker joked: “Durian!”

Since he arrived in Singapore in February for a rumoured €1.5 million (S$2.2 million), Ramselaar has wasted no time getting acclimatised to his new home.

With a glint in his eye, he shared: “I was brought to an Indonesian restaurant where we could select the spiciness rating from one to 10. I don’t eat spicy food, so I chose two and it was already really, really spicy.

“I also heard about the durian a lot. I saw it in Chinatown for the first time. People were eating it with gloves on and it smelled really, really bad. But I’m curious, and I have to try it one time. Just don’t have it in the MRT, yeah?”

Ramselaar grew up on the streets of Amersfoort, a municipality in Utrecht with a population of just 160,000, where he would religiously play football after school, dribbling and scoring while imagining he was former Barcelona and Brazil forward Ronaldinho.

“My older brother and I played and fought a lot together. We wanted to be better than one another, but in the end I’m better,” he said with a laugh.

Ramselaar was 14 when he was accepted into FC Utrecht’s youth academy, and 18 when he made his Eredivisie debut for the club under current Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in a 0-0 draw against Feyenoord.

Almost 50 games and 10 goals later, he was signed by Dutch giants PSV for €5 million in 2016, when he also made his Dutch national team debut under Danny Blind. His meteoric rise continued when he won the Eredivisie in 2018 under Phillip Cocu, and these were the best moments of his career.

Ramselaar, who was capped thrice, said: “Playing for the national team was second only to becoming Dutch champions. Just to be with the big players like Arjen Robben and Wesley Sneijder, seeing their abilities and to shake their hands, have breakfast and lunch and train with them was a dream come true for a 20-year-old.”

Unfortunately, his career met with speed bumps when Mark Van Bommel took over PSV in 2018 and told him he was surplus to requirements. Ramselaar returned to Utrecht where he notched 21 goals in 100 games in his second spell despite a knee injury in 2022.

He said: “The last season at PSV was one of the most difficult times for me. A new trainer came in, chose another system and told me I didn’t fit in. I tried to fight my way back into the team but it didn’t work out so I had to make a decision for my career and returned to Utrecht to play more games.”

The episode made him realise the importance of a “good connection” with the coaches, which he felt he had with ten Hag, Cocu and Sailors coach Aleksandar Rankovic, who was Utrecht’s assistant coach when he was playing there in 2022.

Ramselaar said: “As a youth player, I played just a few games for the first team before ten Hag brought me through. We finished fifth, I made the transfer to PSV where I won the league, and I have to thank him for that because he had a big impact on me.

“He spoke a lot with me, and after every game he showed me videos where I can do better. He got really personal with me, and not every coach will do this with a young player. He helped me become a better player, and it is the same with Cocu.