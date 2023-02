Football: Arteta tells Potter not to let pressure 'destroy' him

LONDON - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has told Graham Potter not to let pressure “destroy his life” as the under-fire Chelsea boss battles to avoid the sack.

Chelsea are languishing in 10th place in the Premier League after losing to Tottenham on Sunday and sit 26 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Potter’s side have won just nine of 26 games in all competitions since he replaced the sacked Thomas Tuchel in September.

The former Brighton boss revealed last week that he and his children have received death threats from angry Chelsea fans.

Talking about the need for patience from supporters and Chelsea’s owners while he rebuilds his team following a huge January spending spree on new signings, Potter recently referenced Arsenal’s improvement under Arteta this season.

Potter revealed he had watched the Amazon “All Or Nothing” documentary which was filmed during a difficult season for Arsenal when they squandered a chance to finish in the top four.

“Two years into Mikel’s reign he’s close to getting the sack and people are wanting him out and it’s a disaster,” he said.

“Now things have changed a little bit and that’s just the way it is.”

Arteta, whose team can go five points clear at the top of the Premier League if they beat Everton on Wednesday, conceded things were not so smooth earlier in his tenure.