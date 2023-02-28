Football: Arsenal need to be more unpredictable, says Arteta

LONDON – A slim 1-0 win over Leicester City, a 4-2 quickfire stoppage-time victory over Aston Villa.

Those are Arsenal’s last two Premier League games and it showed precisely that the Gunners have the resilience, and sometimes the luck, to win their first league title since 2004.

But manager Mikel Arteta wants more from his players from a tactical point of view, and the Spaniard said on Tuesday that he is happy that Arsenal now have the squad depth that can help the team be more unpredictable.

The league leaders are aiming to open up a five-point lead at the top of the standings when they host Everton on Wednesday. They have 57 points after 24 matches, two points above Manchester City who have played a game more.

“The fact we have options right now, that we have players coming back from injury is going to be crucial because players cannot maintain the same level for 10 months, it is just impossible,” Arteta said.

“We need to change and be more unpredictable and we have those options now.”

A win over Everton would take Arsenal’s tally to 60 points after 25 league games, making them just the third Gunners side in history to achieve this.

“That means nothing,” Arteta added, insisting that there would still be 13 games more to be played after Wednesday.

“What we have to do is win in front of our crowd (on Wednesday) and full tail, go to win the game and compete really well against this team.”

Arsenal have lost only three league games this season, including a 1-0 defeat at Everton on Feb 4.

Arteta also said his side would aim for a better performance this time against Sean Dyche’s team, but it is not about revenge.

“It is a case of doing things better than we played them a few weeks ago and earning the right to win the game,” he said.

“With Sean it’s quite clear what he’s done and where the success that they’ve had is coming from, and tomorrow they will prepare the game in a similar game, I expect.

“With every manager it’s the same, we have to look at certain matches, what they do so we can get the right tactics to beat them but as well the same mentality and expectation of what we demand in the game.”