Football: Two-horse race? There will be more teams involved, says Arteta

LONDON – As it stands, Arsenal are probably the favourites to win the Premier League title this season, having a two-point lead over Manchester City and with a game in hand.

But manager Mikel Arteta has brushed it all off, insisting that it is not yet a two-horse race especially when in-form Manchester United are just five points behind the Gunners.

Speaking ahead of his side’s clash at Leicester City on Saturday, he said: “I think there are more teams involved and every day is going to be a race – and also a race to convince my players how to train better, to play better.

“Against Leicester, we are going to have to be really good to beat them, especially with the way they have been playing the last few weeks.

“They’ve been really consistent the past few weeks. It’s true that Brendan (Rodgers) has very different games throughout the seasons and they have this capacity to adapt, play different formations and play in different approaches.

“We have prepared for both because it’s possible and let’s see what they do tomorrow.”

Arsenal regained top spot last week following a 4-2 stoppage-time win over Aston Villa, while City dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

That eased the pressure on the Gunners a little but Arteta also said that his job remained the same and that he has to stay focused to bring out the best of his players.

“Maybe for the players it is (less pressure), but for the manager it’s always about trying to get prepared mentally and tactically to try to understand what can happen in the game and have all the solutions available,” he said.

“The focus is how we can best prepare to win. Obviously, you have to influence sometimes the psychology part of the team, and sometimes it’s the physical condition of the team and the tactical battle or the game plan, so at the end it’s a challenge every week in this league.”

Thomas Partey could be back for Arsenal but Gabriel Jesus is still recovering from his long-term injury, Arteta added.