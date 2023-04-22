Exercise, dietary changes help office worker shed over 20kg since 2014

SINGAPORE – When Carol Jeya Kumar noticed that her older relatives were suffering from issues such as diabetes and heart problems years ago, she was determined to keep herself in good health. So she started exercising.

After graduating from university in 2014, she embarked on her fitness journey by setting aside an hour a day to visit the gym after work. She has since lost 25kg from her initial weight of 90kg.

The 33-year-old said: “Working from 8am to 6pm is already so tiring, so to find the discipline to set time aside was a challenge initially. But I think I grew up disciplined so I managed to make sure to exercise after work.

“When I’m still young, I’m able to change my lifestyle. I would rather be working hard at the gym than paying visits to hospitals.”

But exercise soon became “me time” and a way to unwind from work, she added.

Now, the technical service officer at JP Morgan works out four times a week, incorporating spin classes, high-intensity interval training and weekend runs to the beach in her routine. She sets aside three days for recovery.

Carol also takes care of her diet and tries to eat only natural and whole foods while avoiding processed food and reducing her sugar intake.

From Monday to Thursday, she packs lunch – typically air-fried chicken breast and vegetables – to work. Fridays are cheat days when she allows herself to order takeaway meals.

She also often opts to walk instead of taking public buses, and clocks 8,000 steps just from a two-way trip from her house to the nearest MRT station.

Since starting her fitness journey, Carol has noticed changes such as waking up with a clearer mind and feeling more sure of herself when interacting with strangers.

She added: “I am more confident dressing up, instead of covering up when I was on the heavier side.”

Carol said she receives many questions about her weight loss from her family and friends.

She said: “They asked me what’s my secret, but I told them there’s no secret. Just keep yourself active for two to three days a week and eat proper food.

“I’m doing it slowly, but progressively and consistently and it’s healthier than being drastic.

“It’s a basic lifestyle, you don’t have to do anything extreme. You need to be consistent and disciplined.”