E-sports craze in Philippines as fans welcome Mobile Legends M5 World Championship

MANILA – Since arriving in Manila on Dec 13 after a 640km journey from her home town of Dumaguete in southern Philippines, Dustinne Cornelia has spent most of her time at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum to catch her favourite Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) professional team, Blacklist International, in action.

Such is her fervent support for the team that she spent most of her year-end bonus on the solo trip, which took her seven hours by bus and plane.

She is not the only passionate fan in town, with over 4,000 supporters packing the stadium on the final day of the M5 World Championship, which was won by AP. Bren after the Filipino side defeated Indonesia’s Onic Esports 4-3 on Dec 17 to claim their second M-series trophy.

It is no surprise as MLBB is one of the top mobile game titles in the Philippines, with over 100 million registered users and 25 million active users.

Cornelia, 28, who works as a customer service officer in a call centre, sheepishly admitted that she has already spent 15,000 pesos (S$360) on flights, accommodation and merchandise, and plans to splurge some more.

She said: “Last year when they announced that the M5 will be here in the Philippines, I already told myself that I’ll come here, even though I’m alone.

“I think it’s a big impact to the economy here. For many years, the Philippines has been the top performing country in Mobile Legends, so I think it’s a good idea that it’s held here.”

According to Dutch research firm Newzoo, South-east Asia has the fastest-growing e-sports market in the world, rising from US$39.2 million (S$52 million) in 2021 to US$72.5 million in 2024.

Among the nations, Philippines is the leading e-sports market in the region by revenue at US$22.2 million in 2023, according to data platform Statista. Thailand (US$19.7 million) and Indonesia (US$9.7 million) are in second and third spot respectively, while Singapore is fourth at US$8 million.

The Filipinos’ love for MLBB is evident in Manila, where anyone from Grab drivers to smartly dressed businessmen can be spotted engrossed on their mobile phones playing the multiplayer online battle arena game.

The game also has a relatively large following in Singapore, where the M2 and M3 world championships were both held in 2021.

The event’s move to the Philippines in 2023 has paid off, with the Rizal Memorial Coliseum welcoming thousands of fans over three days of competition. Decked in jerseys and armed with clappers, the sold-out crowd on Dec 17 transformed the arena into an MLBB carnival of colour and cheer as they turned out for their favourite teams.

Several cosplayers dressed as the game’s heroes were also spotted, as fans clamoured to take photos with them.