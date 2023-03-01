Traditional sport won’t disappear but e-sports can compliment it, says IOC head of virtual sport

SINGAPORE – The popularity of e-sports has gone through the roof in recent years and International Olympic Committee (IOC) head of virtual sport Vincent Pereira believes it is here to stay.

Ahead of the inaugural Olympic Esports Week, which is set to take place in Singapore from June 22-25, Pereira acknowledged that virtual forms of sport will become increasingly prevalent and complement traditional sport in the years to come.

“Technologies are happening, virtual forms of sport are happening. I think it’s complementary – we cannot stay that traditional sport will disappear, but there is an integration of virtual sports,” said Pereira, who was appointed to fill the newly created role within the IOC Sports Department in March 2022.

“When we think of sports like ski-ing and golf, athletes are using virtual forms of technology to train themselves and perform better, it’s the evolution of how we are doing sport.”

The Olympic Esports Week will feature both hybrid physical and sports simulations and attendees will get to participate in exhibitions of the latest technologies, panel discussions, education sessions and show matches.

There will also be the first in-person live finals of the Olympic Esports Series, a virtual and simulated sports competition which will include sports like taekwondo and archery.

This comes after the 2021 Olympic Virtual Series, which attracted over 250,000 participants from across 100 countries to take part in competitions in virtual and simulated sports including baseball, motorsport, cycling, rowing and sailing.

While e-sports is not part of the current Olympic programme and will not feature at the 2024 Paris Games, Pereira did not rule out the possibility that a virtual sport could be part of the 2028 edition in Los Angeles, citing examples such as cycling, triathlon and dancesport.

He said: “We have made it very clear – the door is open. LA 2028 the door is open and it depends on the proposals submitted into the programme and discussions with the International Federations.”

As the global e-sports audience grows – market research firm Newzoo predicted that the number of esports fans worldwide in 2022 would grow by 8.7 per cent from the previous year to reach 532 million – Singapore has been hosting several prestigious e-sports events since 2020.

These include the US$18.9 million (S$25.9 million) The International 2022, the biggest global tournament for Dota 2 which took place from Oct 15-30 in 2022, the US$800,000 Mobile Legends Big Bang (MLBB) M3 World Championship, the US$2 million Free Fire World Series and the US$500,000 Wild Rift Horizon Cup.

Pereira stressed that the IOC’s focus was still on virtual and simulated sports competition and promoting sports that are linked to its International Federations, but insisted that there were other ways to incorporate traditional e-sports titles into events through free-to-play zones and showcases.

Italian Valerio Gallo, winner of OVS 2021 Motorsport, believes that having virtual sports in an event like the Olympic Esports Week is beneficial in raising the profile of these sports.