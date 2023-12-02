Sleep-deprived Bellamy Yeo considering retirement after Mobile Legends M5 World Championship

SINGAPORE – Sleep is what Bellamy “Lolsie” Yeo needs after a gruelling two years of training and competition in the Mobile Legends Professional League Singapore (MPL SG), which he has won three times.

Such is his dedication to the mobile game that he commits at least nine hours a day to honing his craft.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force regular, who leaves for work at 6.30am, uses the two-hour commute on public transport to and from his workplace for practice, before another five-hour training session at home till 1am.

But this taxing regime could end soon. While the 26-year-old believes he has “another one or two years” left in him, he is also contemplating retirement after the Mobile Legends M5 World Championship in Manila from Dec 2 to Dec 17.

It is not unusual for players to retire in their mid 20s as the reflexes needed can be very demanding for older gamers.

“Definitely it’s the age, I can feel that it’s coming up to me. It’s just the adequate amount of rest and the family time, we’ll see,” said Yeo, an only child who hopes to spend more time with his parents.

The M5 will be Yeo’s third time competing in the world championship. He also took part in M3 in Singapore in 2021 and M4 in Jakarta in 2022.

Yeo, whose journey as a competitive gamer started just two years ago with Team RSG, added: “I’m a person that likes challenges, so ever since I stepped into Moba (multi-player online battle arena) games, I always wanted to represent my country, join tournaments and travel the world.

“Sadly when I was younger, the community wasn’t so huge and I got my chance only when Covid struck and I was playing Mobile Legends night and day.”

He competed at the Cambodia SEA Games in May, when the Republic finished joint-seventh out of nine teams.

He is now on loan to Team Flash, whom he helped win MPL SG Season 6 to qualify for M5.

Yeo is optimistic about their chances at the US$900,000 (S$1.2 million) tournament, based on results of their practice matches against top teams.

He said: “I aim for a top-four finish and I think it’s very doable based on our scrim results and our stability.

“For our team’s targets, we hope to square off with Onic Esports and AP.Bren. They are the teams that give us a lot of problems and the teams we want to beat.”

There will be 16 teams battling it out in the group stage, with the top contenders being two-time MPL Philippines and M2 winners AP.Bren, three-time MPL Philippines and M3 winners Blacklist International and five-time winners of MPL Indonesia, Onic Esports.