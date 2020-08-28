Cycling: Two Covid-19 positives for Tour de France team Lotto

NICE, FRANCE (AFP) - Two members of the Lotto team on the Tour de France have returned "non-negative" coronavirus tests, the Belgian outfit announced on Thursday (Aug 27), just two days from the start of the race.

The pair concerned are not riders.

However, the two staff members and their roommates in the Tour accommodation in Nice have been sent home to quarantine.

"Security is our number one priority," Lotto said in a press release.

Belgian media have reported the four people sent home were two mechanics and two masseurs.

Lotto's two top riders are Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan and Belgian all rounder Philippe Gilbert.