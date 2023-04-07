Chris Paul scores career-best seven threes as Phoenix Suns seal West’s No. 4 seed

PHOENIX – Chris Paul made a career-high seven three-pointers but felt he should have scored more as the Phoenix Suns stretched their winning streak to a season-best seven games with a 119-115 home victory over the short-handed Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

Kevin Durant scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and sank six treys as Paul added 25 points to help the Suns wrap up the No. 4 seed in the National Basketball Association Western Conference.

Phoenix (45-35) made 17 threes to eight for Denver.

Said Nuggets coach Michael Malone: “I am happy and almost a little (ticked) because I thought we should have won. Our guys fought, competed, played their hearts out and gave us a chance to win.

“If you take away the three-point line, I think our defence was pretty good for most of the night.”

Denver shot 53 per cent from the field, including eight of 23 (34.8 per cent) from three-point range. The Suns made 51.9 per cent of their attempts and connected on 17 of 36 (47.2 per cent) from behind the arc.

Deandre Ayton scored 16 points, Devin Booker had 15 points and eight assists and Torrey Craig added 11 points for the Suns.

Said Paul: “It was a weird game, sort of up and down. I think every game we play is still a learning experience...

“I should have made more. That’s why these games are important. This is a new way, I never really played with guys getting doubled like this. You need to use these games.”

Durant praised the 37-year-old 12-time All-Star point guard’s reading of the game.

He said: “We just need CP to read the game like he has since college, high school. Whatever the game tells him to do, he’s going to go out there and do it.”

Phoenix are 8-0 when Durant has been able to play since being acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in February.

Bruce Brown scored a career-high 31 points and Reggie Jackson added 20 points and six assists for Denver (52-28), who lost for the fourth time in five games. Christian Braun scored 15 points, Jeff Green had 14 and DeAndre Jordan registered 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Nuggets didn’t play any of their five starters one night after clinching the top seed in the West when the Memphis Grizzlies lost to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jamal Murray (thumb) was out after getting injured Tuesday, and two-time Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic (calf) sat out for the fourth time in five games. Also sidelined were Michael Porter Jr. (heel), Aaron Gordon (shoulder) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (illness).