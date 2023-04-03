Giannis Antetokounmpo underlines NBA MVP credentials as Bucks overwhelm 76ers

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points as the Milwaukee Bucks returned to form with a statement 117-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, leading their coach to lobby for the Greek star to win his third Most Valuable Player gong.

National Basketball Association Eastern Conference top seed favourites Milwaukee – routed 140-99 by the Boston Celtics in their last outing on Thursday – bounced back in style to score an emphatic win over the third-placed Sixers.

Antetokounmpo led a balanced Milwaukee offensive display that saw five players finish in double figures in a wire-to-wire victory at Fiserv Forum.

Antetokounmpo finished with 14 rebounds and six assists in addition to his 33-point haul, while Brook Lopez (21 points), Khris Middleton (19) and Jrue Holiday (18) all also contributed.

“We certainly feel like Giannis is the MVP. Best player, best record, what he does on both ends of the court, the rebounding, the blocked shots, the defence, guarding on the perimeter. He does everything: play-makes, attacks, gets to the free-throw line. He’s in the conversation and he should be the guy,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was quoted by ESPN as saying.

The 28-year-old forward won his MVP awards in 2019 and 2020, with Serb centre Nikola Jokic capturing the next two gongs. Philadelphia’s Cameroonian centre Joel Embiid was the runner-up for the past two seasons. The trio are the leading contenders for this year’s honour.

Embiid and Tyrese Maxey carried the load for Philadelphia (51-27), scoring 57 of the 76ers’ 104 points, with Maxey ultimately leading the way with 29.

“(Antetokounmpo) has been MVP too much. I feel like people get bored of it. It’s kind of like the (LeBron James) effect. LeBron has done it so many times that people think that it’s normal now. And it’s not,” said Bucks guard Holiday.

“But (Antetokounmpo) makes it look so easy. The first couple years that he got it, it’s like, wow, nobody can do (that), and it’s still, to this day, nobody can do what he does. He’s (on) the No. 1 team, not just in the East, but in the league.”

The Greek Freak, however, had a different take on things.

“When you think about the MVP, it just puts pressure on yourself. At the end of the day, I’m happy where I am in life. I’m happy I’m blessed with this talent. I’m happy I’m able to go out there every day and chase my dream that I had as a little kid, try to improve, go out there and play with an edge,” he said.

Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-best 31.1 points on 55 per cent shooting over 62 games this campaign, along with11.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

Milwaukee got off to a strong start on Sunday, making 12 of their first 13 shot attempts as they shot 69.6 per cent in a 41-point first quarter.