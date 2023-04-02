Jimmy Butler inspires Heat to victory as Mavs’ NBA play-off hopes fade

MIAMI – Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd called their defence non-existent as Jimmy Butler scored 35 points as the Miami Heat snapped their three-game losing streak to inflict a damaging 129-122 defeat on the Mavs on Saturday.

Heat talisman Butler produced a typically dynamic performance to steer Miami to a precious win, leading the scoring from 12-of-16 shooting while laying on 12 assists.

Cody Zeller provided offensive support with 20 points while Kevin Love and Max Strus added 18 points apiece, with Tyler Herro finishing with 15.

With his team shooting a season-best 61 per cent, Kidd pinpointed his team’s shaky defence as the reason for the loss.

“It wasn’t the offensive side of the ball, it was the defensive side. Our defence was non-existent,” Kidd said.

“We were trying to get stops and then when we did we’d just throw it away. We’ve got to do a better job of keeping the ball.”

Miami improved to 41-37 and remain seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, one win behind the sixth-placed Brooklyn Nets as they chase an automatic play-off berth.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was pleased his team had been able to rediscover their offensive rhythm after only managing to score 92 points in each of their previous two games.

“They’re a very good offensive team – we knew we were going to have to put some points on the board,” Spoelstra said.

“We knew we’d have to put some pressure on them offensively and during the course of the game, we were able to get them on their heels, and Jimmy controlled the tenor and tempo of the game.”

But while Miami celebrated, Dallas were left contemplating another painful loss that leaves them closer to the ignominy of missing the post-season one year after reaching the Western Conference finals.

The Mavs remain 11th in the Western with a 37-41 record and are now one game behind the 10th-placed Oklahoma City Thunder, who occupy the last of the play-in berths.

Crucially, Oklahoma City own the head-to-head tie-breaker with Dallas, meaning that they will still be ahead of the Mavericks even if they draw level on wins.

Dallas, who have lost six of their last seven games, have just four regular season games left to force their way into the play-offs.