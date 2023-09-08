Can mouth taping really improve your quality of sleep – and athletic performance?

SINGAPORE – Mixed martial arts fighters are known for their loud, colourful trash talk leading up to their fights. So it may surprise some that top Singapore exponent Amir Khan prefers to seal his mouth shut before his.

Specifically, he practises mouth taping – placing a piece of porous tape over one’s lips to keep them shut during sleep – which encourages breathing through the nose.

The unique habit came to the fore last month after football superstar Erling Haaland said he swears by it as part of his strict sleeping regimen.

The free-scoring Manchester City striker revealed in an interview with YouTuber Logan Paul that he tapes his mouth every night as he believes it aids his performance on the pitch.

Looking for a similar edge in his sport, Amir, 29, said he began the practice after reading about nasal breathing from a book by breathing expert Patrick McKeown in 2021.

“After two to three weeks, I started seeing benefits,” said Amir, who competes in One Championship.

“The quality of sleep is much more superior as compared to if I breathe through my mouth, and I also fall into a deeper state of sleep.”

Amir will face Filipino fighter Eduard Folayang at the One Fight Night 14 event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sept 29, added that he was always open to trying methods that may benefit his health, “because everything outside the gym affects my performance in the gym”.

But not every athlete who has tried mouth taping is convinced.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu exponent Constance Lien, 24, said: “I tried it for one night and never did it again because it was so uncomfortable.

“It is not a one-size-fits-all method and may not work for someone else.”

The purported benefits of mouth taping are yet to be backed by sufficient evidence and research, said experts.