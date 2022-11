BEIJING – Worried that her three-year-old son would grow up with buck teeth and a big face, insurance agent Li Yijia, 29, taped the boy’s lips every night for the past four months to make sure he sleeps with his mouth closed.

She also started sleeping next to her son to make sure that he does not suffocate in the middle of the night. Ms Li also asked her mother to monitor her son’s naps while she is at work.