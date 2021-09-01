Bowling: Singapore's Cherie Tan finishes second at the US Women's Open

SINGAPORE - National bowler Cherie Tan came in second at the US Women's Open on Tuesday (Aug 31) after a 198-194 defeat by top-seeded American Josie Barnes in the final.

Tan had qualified for the step-ladder final as the second seed and beat Shannon Pluhowsky 178-166 in the semi-finals to set up a meeting with Barnes at the Double Decker Lanes in California.

For her runners-up finish, the 33-year-old will take home US$50,000 (S$67,300), while Barnes will collect the record top prize of US$100,000.

Tan said: "I felt bowled pretty decent. Most of my shots were on point but the reaction wasn’t what I expected.

"The lanes broke down quicker than expected and I made the necessary changes, however, it did not quite work out on the left lane. Congratulations to Josie."

The US Women's Open is the second major championship on the 2021 Professional Women's Bowling Association (PWBA) Tour.

Tan, along with fellow national bowlers Shayna Ng, Daphne Tan, New Hui Fen, Jazreel Tan and Bernice Lim, had flown to the United States about a fortnight ago to compete in the PWBA Spokane Open and the US Women's Open.

National head coach Helmi Chew praised the bowlers, saying: "A huge congratulations to the team for their overall performance.

"After a gruelling 56 games in 5 days over 4 very difficult pattern with only 10 balls to play from, the team's energy and fighting spirit were very commendable."

In 2019, Tan made history by becoming the first Singaporean to win the Masters title at the World Bowling women's championships and is the first Asian to capture the Professional Women's Bowling Association Players Championship.

She was also voted the World Bowling Athlete of the Year by the international bowling community and public in January last year.