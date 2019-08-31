Bowling: Cherie Tan wins historic first World Bowling Women's Championship masters title

SINGAPORE - National kegler Cherie Tan became the first Singaporean to win gold in the Masters category of the World Bowling Women's Championships, after defeating Colombia's top-ranked bowler Maria Rodriguez in the final at the South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas on Friday night (Aug 30).

Tan beat Rodriguez by two games to nil, holding her nerve to win the first game 203-201, and then the second 258-217, in the best-of-three series.

Rodriguez, 30, had topped the standings in the All Events two days earlier, with a total pinfall of 5,488. Tan, 31, placed fifth with 5,376.

Only the top 24 bowlers with the highest pinfalls in the All Events standings qualified for the Masters finals.

The only other Singaporean who qualified for the Masters was Bernice Lim, who placed 23rd with 5,132 pinfalls. But she lost 2-1 (227-163, 202-225, 224-246) to Rodriguez in the third round of the Masters finals.

About 180 bowlers from 34 nations competed in this year's championships.

This is Tan's second individual medal at the biennial world championships, after winning a silver medal in the singles category in Abu Dhabi in 2015. She had also won a silver in the trios and a bronze in the doubles then.

The previous best performance by a Singaporean bowler in the Masters category of at the world championships was Jazreel Tan's silver in Mexico in 2007.