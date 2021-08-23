Bowling: S’pore’s New Hui Fen finishes 5th at PWBA Spokane Open

SINGAPORE - Back on the competition lanes after close to two years, national bowler New Hui Fen narrowly missed out on a spot in the stepladder finals of the Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Spokane Open on Sunday (Aug 22) after finishing fifth in the qualifying round.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a perfect game in round four at the Lilac Lanes Casino and Bowling Centre in Washington, United States, to score a total of 5,003 pinfalls and placed fifth, just 21 points behind the US’ Kelly Kulick (5,024).

Singapore’s Daphne Tan and Bernice Lim were ninth and 11th respectively, while Shayna Ng (32nd), Cherie Tan (34th), and Jazreel Tan (45th) competed in the earlier rounds of the competition.

American bowler Danielle McEwan was crowned the champion after beating compatriot Liz Johnson 203-192 in the title game to clinch her second title of the 2021 PWBA Tour season.

The national bowlers have not competed overseas since April 2020 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and they will feature next at the Aug 24-31 US Women’s Open, which has a prize pool of US$298,125 (S$406,330).

New said: “I’m very grateful to be able to travel and compete for the first time in almost two years since the last competition in Dec 2019.

“I’m happy with my current game and looking forward to bringing the lessons here to the upcoming US Women’s Open in Sonoma.”