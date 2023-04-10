NBA: Warriors barrel into playoffs, Lakers in play-in

LOS ANGELES - The Golden State Warriors roared into the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs with a 157-101 blowout of Portland on Sunday, ensuring the Los Angeles Lakers will battle in the play-in after a 128-117 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Every team was in action on the final day of the regular season, but all eyes were on the Western Conference, where more than a dozen potential seeding outcomes rested on the results of four games.

The reigning champions Warriors moved quickly to simplify matters for themselves, exploding for an NBA first-quarter record of 55 points in the opening frame.

Klay Thompson made five of the Warriors’ 12 three-pointers in the period – a record for treys by any team in an NBA quarter.

Thompson – who finished with six three-pointers and 20 points – became the third player in NBA history to hit 300 three-pointers in a single season. Team-mate Stephen Curry has done it four times and James Harden has done it once.

The Warriors led by 28 after the first quarter, and Curry took over with 10 of his 26 points in the second as the Warriors took an 84-53 half-time lead.

They coasted home, with all the Warriors starters sitting out the fourth period.

“It’s been a very up-and-down season, but when you get to the playoffs, none of that matters,” said Golden State talisman Draymond Green after the Warriors clinched the sixth seeding in the West and a first-round series against the third-seeded Sacramento Kings.

“The real season starts,” Green said, “And that’s what matters.”

The Los Angeles Clippers snagged the fifth seeding with a 119-114 victory over the fourth-seeded Phoenix Suns – and the teams will meet again in the first round.

The Lakers, meanwhile, finished seventh and will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in the play-in on Tuesday, the winner advancing to the playoffs as the seventh seed in the West.

LeBron James drained eight three-pointers on the way to 36 points for the Lakers, who started the season 2-10 but have clawed their way to a post-season shot.

Anthony Davis scored 16 points and pulled down 13 rebounds and D’Angelo Russell added 17 points for the Lakers, who have won nine of their last 11 games.

“Our team is very well put together,” James said. “We got a lot of good balance. We did a good job of putting together a team that fits around AD and myself after the break. We’re just trying to make it happen on the floor.”

With the short-handed Jazz refusing to go away, James made three three-pointers in the last 3½ minutes – the last a final dagger with 39 seconds remaining.