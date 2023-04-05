Sixers’ Doc Rivers declares ‘MVP race over’ after Joel Embiid’s 52-point display in win over Celtics

LOS ANGELES – Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers has proclaimed the “Most Valuable Player race is over” after a 52-point masterclass by Joel Embiid in the Sixers’ 103-101 National Basketball Association (NBA) victory over the Boston Celtics in a hard-fought battle of the Eastern Conference heavyweights on Tuesday.

“There were so many things we did wrong tonight – but what we did right was Joel Embiid,” Rivers said. “The man just scored half our points in an NBA game. I’m biased, but the MVP race is over.”

Embiid, in his fifth career 50-point game, also hauled in 13 rebounds and laid on six assists in addition to a 20-of-25 shooting tally, which impressed teammate James Harden, who backed Rivers’ bold statement.

“Joel should win it. He’s been in contention for it the last few years,” said Harden, who finished with 20 points and 10 assists in 40 minutes.

“He led the league in scoring last year. It looks like he’s going to lead the league in scoring this year. We’re the third seed in the East. He’s been consistent all year.”

Those comments drew a smile from the 29-year-old Cameroonian as he said: “They are probably right”, but he was quick to draw attention to the team, when he added: “We have bigger goals.”

Those goals would include reaching the NBA Finals, which could mean facing the Celtics again in May and should that happen, they would do need to shore up their defensive game especially after the third-placed Sixers (52-27) were given a scare down the stretch.

They almost blew a 103-96 lead with just 10 seconds remaining to allow Boston (54-25) to get back to within two points. Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed a late two-point effort on the buzzer that could have forced overtime.

Embiid was unhappy with the Sixers’ late wobble that almost cost his team their first victory over Boston this season.

“I don’t know what we were doing. We’ve got to be better than that, me included. We’ve just got to be better,” Embiid said.

“Offensively we were not good enough and defensively we got stops when we needed them. But we’ve got to be better than that – we might see them down the road.”

The defeat at the Wells Fargo Centre all but extinguished second-placed Boston’s hopes of winning the top seeding in the East.