NBA: Malik Monk propels Lakers past Heat in overtime

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Malik Monk scored five of his season-best 27 points in overtime to help the Los Angeles Lakers post a 120-117 victory over the visiting Miami Heat on Wednesday night (Nov 10).

Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds for his 187th career triple-double and third for the Lakers.

Anthony Davis registered 24 points and 13 rebounds and Avery Bradley made five three-pointers while scoring 17 points for Los Angeles, who played without LeBron James (abdominal strain) for the fourth straight game.

Bam Adebayo had 28 points, 10 rebounds and six steals for the Heat, who lost their second straight game. Tyler Herro scored 27 points, Kyle Lowry recorded 18 points and 11 assists, Duncan Robinson scored 12 points and P.J. Tucker had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Miami star Jimmy Butler sustained a right ankle injury and did not play after scoring seven points in the first quarter.

Adebayo's dunk gave Miami the early lead in overtime before Monk scored the next five and Davis followed with a layup to give the Lakers a 119-114 lead with 1min 55sec remaining.

The Heat pulled within two on Adebayo's layup with 23 seconds left, but Herro missed a three-point attempt with nine seconds remaining before Carmelo Anthony split two free throws with 6.5 seconds to play.

Herro missed another three-point try with 4.2 seconds remaining, and Los Angeles held on.

Miami were also without Markieff Morris (neck), who was injured when he was shoved from behind by Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic on Monday.

Westbrook hit a 14-foot jumper to give Los Angeles a 112-110 lead with 27.4 seconds to play in regulation before Tucker slammed home a putback with 23.5 seconds left.

Westbrook missed a three-pointer as the clock ran down, and Davis missed the tip-in just before the buzzer of regulation.

Anthony and Wayne Ellington added 12 points apiece for Los Angeles, who shot 50 per cent from the field and made 18 of 38 from three-point range.

The Heat sank 41.7 per cent of their field-goal attempts and hit 10 of 37 from behind the arc.

Miami used a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter, capped by Tucker's tip-in, to go ahead 102-93 with 6:54 to play.

Bradley banked in a three-pointer and Westbrook followed with a layup to pull Los Angeles within one with 2:48 to go. Monk split two free throws to tie it at 108 with 1:23 left.

In the second quarter, Robinson made a three-pointer with 7.1 seconds left to give the Heat a 57-55 lead entering half-time.