NBA: Lakers star LeBron James out at least a week with abdominal injury, say reports

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will miss one week with an abdominal strain, according to multiple reports, with the injury not considered serious.

He aggravated an existing abdominal strain during a 119-117 victory over the Houston Rockets, ESPN reported. The National Basketball Association team are said to be taking a cautious approach with the injury.

Thursday's (Nov 4) Lakers game at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder will be the third one James has missed already this season. Los Angeles have opened the season with a 5-3 record.

James, who turns 37 on Dec 30, has averaged 24.8 points, 7.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds in six games this season. He scored 30 points against the Rockets on Tuesday with 10 assists.

In 19 seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Lakers, he had averaged 27.0 points with 7.4 assists and 7.4 rebounds.

After Thursday, the Lakers are scheduled to play at Portland on Saturday, then return home to face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, the Miami Heat on Wednesday and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov 12.