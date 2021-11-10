NBA: MVP Jokic suspended one game, Morris fined after tussle

LOS ANGELES (AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE) - Reigning National Basketball Association (NBA) MVP Nikola Jokic, whose first triple double of the season was overshadowed by his ejection from Monday's (Nov 8) game, was hit with a one-game suspension on Tuesday for an illegal check on Markieff Morris.

Miami Heat forward Morris was fined US$50,000 (S$$67,390) for committing a flagrant foul when he and Jokic tangled late in the Denver Nuggets' 113-96 win over the Heat.

Jokic, who ended the game with left with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, will serve his suspension on Wednesday when the Nuggets face the Indiana Pacers.

Miami's Jimmy Butler was fined US$30,000 for what the NBA termed, "attempting to escalate the altercation," after he appeared to move towards the Nuggets bench and challenge Jokic after the initial altercation had been broken up.

Monday's game was essentially over, with Denver leading 111-94 with 2:39 left, when the kerfuffle started.

Jokic grabbed a defensive rebound and was bringing the ball up court when Morris slammed into him from the side with a hard elbow.

The Serbian was knocked backwards and then quickly went after Morris, lowering his shoulder and delivering a forceful check into the centre of his back.

Morris crashed to the floor and was attended to by the Heat medical staff, who brought out a stretcher. However, Morris was able to walk off the court and left for the locker room.

Both players were ejected.

The teams meet again on Nov 29 in Miami.