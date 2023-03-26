NBA: Jokic's Nuggets stifle league leaders Bucks

LOS ANGELES - Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets made a statement on Saturday, downing Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks 129-106 in a battle of the National Basketball Association’s conference leaders.

In a game touted as a potential NBA Finals preview, two-time and reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic scored 31 points, handed out 11 assists and pulled down six rebounds and the Nuggets held East leaders Milwaukee to 40 second-half points with the kind of dominant defensive display they have been accused of lacking this season.

Jamal Murray, who made five three-pointers and scored 26 points for Denver, said it all started on the defensive end – and not just in a third quarter in which the Nuggets out-scored the Bucks 34-19.

“I thought we played great defense all game,” he said. “We had a good start, even though they went on a run I thought we were consistent all game with our defence and we found transition points.”

Antetokounmpo, who won MVP honours for two straight years before Jokic, scored 31 points, but just seven in the second half.

He was a force at the rim before the interval, finishing with five dunks, although the dunk that reverberated through Ball Arena was 36-year-old Nuggets veteran Jeff Green’s slam over Antetokounmpo to open the fourth quarter.

The Bucks’ frustration was evident as the Nuggets pulled away in the third, with Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez both receiving technical fouls.

Antetokounmpo was whistled for a technical foul midway through the fourth quarter.

“They just had us in the second half,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, whose team was coming off a lopsided victory in Salt Lake City in a tough, high-altitude back-to-back game.

The third quarter was pivotal in Miami, where the Brooklyn Nets outscored the Heat 39-18 in the period, on the way to a 129-100 victory that moved them past Miami and into sixth place in the East.

Mikal Bridges scored 27 points, Cam Johnson scored 23 and Spencer Dinwiddie chipped in 15 for Brooklyn, who snapped a five-game losing streak to at least temporarily put themselves in position for direct entry to the playoffs.