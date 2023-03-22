NBA: Sixers into play-offs after Cavs down Nets

NEW YORK – At some point in the fourth quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 115-109 National Basketball Association win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell threw down a monster dunk and waited to watch a replay of it.

But the Barclays Centre was not so kind to him.

“I was trying to see it but I forgot we’re on the road,” Mitchell said on ESPN.

“So they’re definitely not going to show it.”

After the game, he finally saw a replay in the locker room, but the 2018 All-Star Slam Dunk champion disagreed with his teammates that it was his best ever.

“It’s up there,” Mitchell said. “I don’t know if it’s my best one, but it’s definitely up there.”

The dunk was part of his game-high 31 points as the Cavs’ win also sent the Philadelphia 76ers into the post-season.

Mitchell made 10-of-22 from the field including five three-pointers, while Caris LeVert added 18 from the bench against his former club as Cleveland improved to 46-28 to tighten their grip on fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Their victory and the Nets’ loss ensured that third-placed Philadelphia (48-23) became the latest team to punch their ticket to the play-offs despite not playing on Tuesday.

While Cleveland are yet to clinch their spot, it will take a monumental collapse in the final weeks of the season for them not to advance to the post-season.

Tuesday’s game could well turn out to be a sneak preview for the play-offs, with Brooklyn (39-33) still occupying the sixth automatic qualifying spot in the Eastern Conference.

Against Cleveland they started brightly, taking a 30-23 lead into the second quarter before being outscored 71-48 in the next two periods to effectively cede the game, even if they managed to reduce the deficit to single digits in the final stages.

Day’Ron Sharpe led Brooklyn’s scoring with 20 points while Spencer Dinwiddie had 19 points with 11 assists and five rebounds.