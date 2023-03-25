NBA: Grizzlies clinch play-off berth with rout of Rockets

MEMPHIS – Luke Kennard was unstoppable beyond the arc on Friday night, enjoying every moment as the ball left his hand for yet another three-point shot.

The guard had a dazzling performance from range as the Memphis Grizzlies clinched a National Basketball Association (NBA) play-off berth with a 151-114 rout of the Houston Rockets at the FedExForum in Memphis.

Kennard’s 10 three-pointers on just 11 attempts in a single game was the most of any Memphis player in history, as the Grizzlies also set a franchise record with 25 three-pointers made.

The team’s treys came on just 42 attempts from eight players and Kennard was the most ruthlessly efficient of all.

“It feels like every shot I take is going to go in,” he said after scoring a game-high 30 points.

“When you start hitting a couple in a row, usually about three for me, I start feeling it a little bit. It’s the kind of thing where once it leaves your hand, you think it’s going in. So, it was pretty fun.”

Desmond Bane added 25 points and two-time All-Star Ja Morant added 18 in a confident performance off the bench in his second game back from an eight-game NBA suspension for brandishing a gun at a nightclub.

Even against Western Conference stragglers Houston, it was an impressive display.

Most importantly, Kennard said, it was the team’s most complete game since his arrival.

“Playing hard, playing fast, communicating a lot better,” he said.

“We put it together for about a 48-minute game, so it was a fun game. I love the way we played – we’ve just got to build off that.”